Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,148 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.