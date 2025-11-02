Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.51% of Douglas Dynamics worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 24.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $194.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.47 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

