Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.0%

CTRE stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 111.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.