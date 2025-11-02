Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 9.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZETA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Zeta Global Stock Up 5.8%

Zeta Global stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.72 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

