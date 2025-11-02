Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,787 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,014 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 200,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 74,220 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,497.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 268,933 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

