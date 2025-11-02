Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.68 Million in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.98%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

