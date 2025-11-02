Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,083 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

