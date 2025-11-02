61,912 Shares in Anterix Inc. $ATEX Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.33% of Anterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,980,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Anterix by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 202,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Anterix

In related news, CEO Scott A. Lang bought 4,650 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $98,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,650 shares in the company, valued at $98,952. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anterix from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Anterix Stock Up 3.3%

ATEX stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $378.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Anterix had a net margin of 495.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

