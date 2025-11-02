41,970 Shares in First Merchants Corporation $FRME Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of First Merchants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 98.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Down 0.8%

First Merchants stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. First Merchants Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.78 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FRME. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Read Our Latest Report on FRME

First Merchants Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.