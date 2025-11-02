41,970 Shares in First Merchants Corporation $FRME Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of First Merchants at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 98.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Merchants Stock Down 0.8%
First Merchants stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. First Merchants Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $46.13.
First Merchants Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on FRME. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.
First Merchants Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
