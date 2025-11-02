Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.10% of Immunocore as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4,696.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Checkpoint Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $278,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $803,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunocore Stock Up 2.8%

Immunocore stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IMCR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMCR

Immunocore Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.