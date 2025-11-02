Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Wingstop from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $216.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.78. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $388.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

