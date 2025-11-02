Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 624.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth $479,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at $296,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $1,962,546.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,278.02. The trade was a 65.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 138,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,601,984.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,178. This represents a 73.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 905,398 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,674. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

