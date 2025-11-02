Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,327,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.35. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

