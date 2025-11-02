Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.77 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 150.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 89,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 423,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 1.48%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 64.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,904. This represents a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

