SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 177,293 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.25% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 48,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $680.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

