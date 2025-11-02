Konica Minolta (KNCAY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Konica Minolta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

Shares of KNCAY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.84. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.30.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

