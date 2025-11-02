Konica Minolta (KNCAY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.
Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Konica Minolta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
Shares of KNCAY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.84. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.30.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Konica Minolta
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.