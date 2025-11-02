Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $248.25 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 target price on Gartner in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.80.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

