Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after buying an additional 706,519 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after acquiring an additional 965,919 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,495,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,132.77. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,857.07. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.