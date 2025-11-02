Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STVN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $158,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of STVN opened at €25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.13. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €17.49 and a one year high of €28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

