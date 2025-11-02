Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 9,838 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 361.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,291,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.