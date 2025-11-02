Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.89 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

