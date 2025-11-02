Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amcor were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after buying an additional 3,778,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amcor by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,707,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amcor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,191,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,142,000 after acquiring an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.84.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $7.91 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

