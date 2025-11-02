Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Natera were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Natera by 114.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Natera by 83.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.89.

NTRA opened at $198.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.99. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $199.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $355,924.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,980.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total transaction of $229,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,029,579.06. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,477,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

