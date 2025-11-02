Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 119.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 83,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 782.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FHN

First Horizon Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:FHN opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. First Horizon Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.