Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,286,000 after acquiring an additional 702,909 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,356,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Ciena by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 975,792 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,065,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 841,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,840,000 after buying an additional 208,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $189.91 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $193.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,914.88. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,374 shares of company stock worth $5,936,444 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

