Caterpillar’s (CAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a $729.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $582.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.50.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $578.28 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $596.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,286,000 after buying an additional 208,196 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,836,000 after buying an additional 7,279,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,899,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,626,000 after buying an additional 264,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,432,000 after buying an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.