New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,939 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $94,251,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 519,933 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,924.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 285,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 271,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,139,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

