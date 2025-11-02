Truist Financial Cuts Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $53.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $55.00 target price on Silgan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on Silgan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of SLGN opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.50. Silgan has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,052.60. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Silgan by 40.1% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 224,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 32.5% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

