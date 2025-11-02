Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research cut Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corporacion America Airports from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
Corporacion America Airports Trading Up 1.9%
Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 7.53%.The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Corporacion America Airports
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 4.0% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Corporacion America Airports
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.
