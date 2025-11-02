New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 163.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -535.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $3,894,949.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,977,920.58. This represents a 28.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard N. Barton sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $16,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 843,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,620.16. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
