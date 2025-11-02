Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $106.13 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $116.66. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 112,961 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $11,860,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $21,000. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 353,331 shares of company stock worth $35,140,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,675,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 41.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,545,000 after acquiring an additional 785,864 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $1,746,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 21.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,581,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after acquiring an additional 284,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 123.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,723,000 after acquiring an additional 606,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

