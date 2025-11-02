Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $168,917,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $92,607,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $44,876,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

