Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.7%

FANG opened at $143.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $186.07.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

