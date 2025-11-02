Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings cut SPS Commerce from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Loop Capital cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $201.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.69.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

