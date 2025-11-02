Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $31.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPNS

Sapiens International Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sapiens International by 2,507.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.