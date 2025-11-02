Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $650,000 in Alexander’s, Inc. $ALX

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 177.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4,655.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 275.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s stock opened at $221.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.86. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $260.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.17.

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 247.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander’s has an average rating of “Hold”.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

