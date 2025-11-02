Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 4,352 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 146.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 224.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.4%

TPR stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 174.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $118.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

