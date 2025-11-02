Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

