LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Raised to $85.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on LendingTree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.47. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $307.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingTree has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total value of $445,455.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,760.62. This represents a 49.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $69,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,075.92. This trade represents a 49.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,669 shares of company stock valued at $598,331 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 1,747.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 516,958 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 382,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 357,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 305,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.