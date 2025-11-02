Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $651.80 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $883.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $581.80 and a 200-day moving average of $565.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

