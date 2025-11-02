Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,033 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2,848.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,979,000 after purchasing an additional 905,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,549,000 after purchasing an additional 406,940 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 256,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,735,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 700,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $94.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.