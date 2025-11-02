Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $760,000 in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF $HYBI

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Announces Dividend

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.3447 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd.

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Free Report).

