Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.2% in the second quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

