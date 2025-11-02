Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,680 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $38,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,260,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,836,000 after purchasing an additional 352,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,186,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,116,000 after buying an additional 523,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,970,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,261,000 after buying an additional 196,268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 463,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 209,019 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance
FTLS stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $71.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
