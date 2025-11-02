American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF $FLV Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $39,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,102,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04.

About American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

