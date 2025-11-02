Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 58,300 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $39,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.20. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average of $146.60.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

