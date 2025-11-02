Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 920,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 217,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.