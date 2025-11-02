Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.