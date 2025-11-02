Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,506 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

