Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 244,633 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562,777 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 244,633 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $38,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,022,000 after buying an additional 1,829,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,013,184 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $277,265,000 after acquiring an additional 724,020 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,241,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,204,000 after purchasing an additional 189,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $179,037,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in HP by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,543,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,591,000 after purchasing an additional 761,622 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

